Anunț de Angajare

The Embassy of the United States of America in Bucharest is seeking eligible and qualified applicants for the position of “Guard”. Closing Date: January 13, 2017.

BASIC FUNCTION OF POSITION:

-Performs duties as a Guard to safeguard the U.S. Government facilities, and U.S. Government personnel;

QUALIFICATIONS REQUIRED:

- Completion of secondary/high school with degree;

- One year experience in security;

-Good working knowledge of English and fluent Romanian; English proficiency will be tested;

- Must possess a valid B driving license.

For applications procedures please go to the following link: https://ro.usembassy.gov/embassy/jobs/.

Fill in the form DS-174, Universal Application for Employment (UAE) which is available on our website

and send it to: BucharestRecruitment@state.gov. The subject of the email should be the title of the position you are applying for. Only applicants who submit the application will be considered.

Deadline: January 13, 2017.