Agenți CIA au fost uciși de China

Chen Yehua

(170305) -- BEIJING, March 5, 2017 (Xinhua) -- Red flags are seen at the Tian'anmen Square and atop the Great Hall of the People before the fifth session of China's 12th National People's Congress (NPC) in Beijing, capital of China, March 5, 2017. The fifth session of the 12th NPC opened in Beijing on March 5. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua) (zkr)