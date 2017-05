"Cârtița" WikiLeaks, eliberată din închisoare

SHAWN THEW/EPA

epa05969378 (FILE) - A file picture dated 21 August 2013 shows US Army Private Bradley Manning is escorted out of the courthouse after being sentenced to 35 years in prison at Fort George G. Meade, Maryland, USA. The transgender US army private who later changed his name to Chelsea Manning has been released 17 May 2017 from Fort Leavenworth military prison in Kansas. after US President Obama on 17 January 2017 commuted convicted whistleblower Chelsea Manning's remaining sentence. EPA/SHAWN THEW