Cetățenii comunitari, în pericol

(170208) -- LONDON, Feb. 8, 2017 (Xinhua) -- British Prime Minister Theresa May leaves 10 Downing Street for Prime Minister's questions at the House of parliament in London, Britain, Feb. 8, 2017. The British House of Commons on Wednesday night passed the Brexit Bill which gives the British government the power to begin the formal process of Britain leaving the European Union. (Xinhua/Tim Ireland)