May: Fără populisme la anticipate

Xinhua

(170418) -- LONDON, April 18, 2017 (Xinhua) -- British Prime Minister Theresa May speaks to media outside 10 Downing Street as she calls a snap general election in London, Britain, on April 18, 2017. British Prime Minister Theresa May called a snap general election on June 8 in what was a shock and unexpected announcement from outside 10 Downing Street. (Xinhua) -UK OUT-