Rodrigo Duterte retrage Filipine din CPI

epa05985980 Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte speaks after his arrival at the Manila International Airport in Pasay City, south of Manila, Philippines, 24 May 2017. Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte declared martial law on the southern island of Mindanao during his official visit to Moscow, Russia in response to a new armed offensive by the Maute group, one of the jihadist bands operating in the region. EPA/MARK R. CRISTINO