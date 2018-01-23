Lista completă a nominalizărilor la Oscar

Filmul regizat de Guillermo del Toro, "The Shape of Water", este pe primul loc în topul nominalizărilor la premiile Oscar din 2018, intrând în cursa pentru prestigiosul trofeu la nu mai puţin de 13 categorii, a anunţat marţi Academia americană de film.



Povestea de dragoste fantastică dintre o femeie de serviciu mută şi o creatură reptiliană este urmată în topul nominalizărilor de "Dunkirk", dramă despre Al Doilea Război Mondial regizată de Christopher Nolan, cu opt nominalizări, şi de "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri", al lui Martin McDonagh, cu şapte nominalizări.



Iată lista completă a nominalizărilor pentru cea de a 90-a ediţie a premiilor Oscar, care vor fi decernate la 4 martie, în cadrul unei ceremonii desfăşurate la Dolby Theatre din Los Angeles.



Cel mai bun film: "Call Me by Your Name", "Darkest Hour", "Dunkirk", "Get Out", "Lady Bird", "Phantom Thread", "The Post", "The Shape of Water", "Three Billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri".



Cel mai bun actor: Timothee Chalamet ("Call Me by Your Name"), Daniel Day-Lewis ("Phantom Thread"), Gary Oldman ("Darkest Hour"), Daniel Kaluuya ("Get Out"), Denzel Washington ("Roman J. Israel, Esq.").



Cea mai bună actriţă: Sally Hawkins ("The Shape of Water"), Frances McDormand ("Three Billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri"), Margot Robbie ("I, Tonya"), Saoirse Ronan ("Lady Bird"), Meryl Streep ("The Post").



Cel mai bun regizor: Guillermo del Toro ("The Shape of Water), Christopher Nolan ("Dunkirk"), Jordan Peele ("Get Out"), Greta Gerwig ("Lady Bird"), Paul Thomas Anderson ("Phantom Thread").



Cea mai bună actriţă în rol secundar: Mary J. Blige ("Mudbound"), Allison Janney ("I, Tonya"), Lesley Manville ("Phantom Thread"), Laurie Metcalf ("Lady Bird"), Octavia Spencer ("The Shape of Water")



Cel mai bun actor în rol secundar: Sam Rockwell ("Three Billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri"), Richard Jenkins ("The Shape of Water"), Willem Dafoe ("The Florida Project"), Christopher Plummer ("All the Money in the World"), Woody Harrelson ("Three Billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri")



Cel mai bun film într-o limbă străină: "A Fantastic Woman" (Chile), "The Insult" (Liban), "Loveless" (Rusia), "On Body and Soul" (Ungaria), "The Square" (Suedia)



Cea mai bună imagine: Roger A. Deakins ("Blade Runner 2049"), Bruno Delbonnel ("Darkest Hour"), Hoyte van Hoytema ("Dunkirk"), Rachel Morrison ("Mudbound"), Dan Laustsen ("The Shape of Water")



Cel mai bun scenariu adaptat: James Ivory ("Call Me by Your Name"), Scott Neustadter şi Michael H. Weber ("The Disaster Artist"), Scott Frank, James Mangold şi Michael Green ("Logan"), Aaron Sorkin ("Molly's Game"), Virgil Williams şi Dee Rees ("Mudbound")



Cel mai bun scenariu original: Emily V. Gordon şi Kumail Nanjiani ("The Big Sick"), Jordan Peele ("Get Out"), Greta Gerwig ("Lady Bird"), Guillermo del Toro şi Vanessa Taylor ("The Shape of Water"), Martin McDonagh ("Three Billboards Outside Ebbing")



Cel mai bun film de animaţie: "The Boss Baby", "The Breadwinner", "Coco", "Ferdinand" şi "Loving Vincent"



Cel mai bun film documentar: "Abacus: Small Enough to Jail", "Faces Places", "Icarus", "Last Man in Aleppo", "Strong Island"



Cel mai bun scurtmetraj: "DeKalb Elementary", "The Eleven O'Clock", "My Nephew Emmett", "The Silent Child", "Watu Wote/All of Us"



Cel mai bun scurtmetraj de animaţie: "Dear Basketball", "Garden Party", "Lou", "Negative Space", "Revolting Rhymes"



Cel mai bun scurtmetraj documentar: "Edith and Eddie", "Heaven Is a Traffic Jam on the 405", "Heroin(e)", "Knife Skills", "Traffic Stop"



Cea mai bună coloană sonoră: "Dunkirk", "Phantom Thread", "The Shape of Water", "Star Wars: The Last Jedi", "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri"



Cel mai bun cântec original: "Mighty River" (Mudbound), "Mystery of Love" (Call Me By Your Name), "Remember Me" (Coco), "Stand Up For Something" (Marshall), "This Is Me" (The Greatest Showman)



Cel mai bun montaj de sunet: "Baby Driver", "Blade Runner 2049", "Dunkirk", "The Shape of Water", "Star Wars: The Last Jedi"



Cel mai bun mixaj de sunet: "Baby Driver", "Blade Runner 2049", "Dunkirk", "The Shape of Water", "Star Wars: The Last Jedi"



Cele mai bune efecte vizuale: "Blade Runner 2049", "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2", "Kong: Skull Island", "Star Wars: The Last Jedi", "War for the Planet of the Apes"



Cel mai bun montaj de film: "Baby Driver", "Dunkirk", "I, Tonya", "The Shape of Water", "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri"



Cele mai bune costume: "Beauty and the Beast", "Darkest Hour", "Phantom Thread", "The Shape of Water", "Victoria & Abdul"



Cele mai bune machiaj şi coafură: "Darkest Hour", "Victoria & Abdul", "Wonder"



Cea mai bună scenografie: "Beauty and the Beast", "Blade Runner 2049", "Darkest Hour", "Dunkirk", "The Shape of Water".

