“Vulturii Luptători” americani, în România pentru 9 luni

CARSTEN KOALL/EPA

epa05705376 Military vehicles that left the cargo area are line up at the habour in Bremerhaven, northern Germany, 08 January 2017. More than 2,500 tanks, trucks and other vehicles of the US Army will be handled in Bremerhaven during what is the biggest troop transfer from the US to Europe since the end of the Soviet Union. The US equipment will be transported to Poland on some 900 railway waggons for the military excercise 'Atlantic Resolve'. EPA/CARSTEN KOALL