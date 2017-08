Alertă de la meteorologi: Când apar ploile în București

Ben Birchall/PA

Autumn weather...People shelter from the rain in Queen's Square, Bristol. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Friday September 5, 2008. Britain will be buffeted by heavy rain and strong winds today as the first major storm of the autumn gets under way. Parts of the UK have been warned to expect more than two weeks of rainfall in 24 hours, and forecasters say there is a risk of localised flooding across the country. See PA Story WEATHER Storms. Photo credit should read: Ben Birchall/PA Wire