Premiile Grammy 2022: lista completă a câștigătorilor

La cea de-a 64-a ediție a Premiilor Grammy, Jon Batiste a câștigat premiul pentru albumul anului.

Iată lista completă a căștigătorilor:

Album of the year- Jon Batiste – We Are

Record of the year- Silk Sonic – Leave the Door Open

Best pop/duo group performance- Doja Cat featuring SZA – Kiss Me More

Best pop vocal album- Olivia Rodrigo – Sour

Best R&B album- Jazmine Sullivan – Heaux Tales

Best rap performance- Baby Keem featuring Kendrick Lamar – Family Ties

Best new artist- Olivia Rodrigo

Song of the year- Silk Sonic – Leave the Door Open

Best country album- Chris Stapleton – Starting Over

Best pop solo performance- Olivia Rodrigo – Drivers License

Best dance/electronic recording- Rüfüs Du Sol – Alive

Best dance/electronic album- Black Coffee – Subconsciously

Best country duo/group performance- Brothers Osborne – Younger Me

Best rock performance- Foo Fighters – Making a Fire

Best metal performance- Dream Theater – The Alien

Best rock song- Foo Fighters - Waiting on a War

Best rock album- Foo Fighters – Medicine at Midnight

Best alternative music album- St Vincent - Daddy’s Home

Best R&B performance- Silk Sonic – Leave the Door Open

Jazmine Sullivan – Pick Up Your Feelings

Best traditional R&B performance- HER – Fight for You

Best R&B song- Silk Sonic – Leave the Door Open

Best rap album- Tyler, the Creator – Call Me If You Get Lost

Best rap song- Kanye West featuring Jay-Z – Jail

Best melodic rap performance- Kanye West featuring the Weeknd and Lil Baby – Hurricane

Best country song- Chris Stapleton – Cold

Best country solo performance- Chris Stapleton – You Should Probably Leave

Best Latin pop album- Alex Cuba – Mendó

Best música urbana album- Bad Bunny – El Último Tour del Mundo

Best Latin rock or alternative album- Juanes – Origen

Best tropical Latin album- Rubén Blades y Roberto Delgado & Orquesta – Salswing!

Best American roots performance- Jon Batiste – Cry

Best American roots song- Jon Batiste – Cry

Best Americana album- Los Lobos – Native Sons

Best contemporary blues album- Christone “Kingfish” Ingram – 662

Best traditional blues album- Cedric Burnside – I Be Trying

Best bluegrass album- Béla Fleck – My Bluegrass Heart

Best folk album- Rhiannon Giddens with Francesco Turrisi – They’re Calling Me Home

Best reggae album- Soja – Beauty in the Silence

Best jazz vocal album- Esperanza Spalding – Songwrights Apothecary Lab

Best jazz instrumental album- Ron Carter, Jack DeJohnette and Gonzalo Rubalcaba – Skyline

Best Latin jazz album- Eliane Elias With Chick Corea and Chucho Valdés – Mirror Mirror

Best new age album- Stewart Copeland and Ricky Kej - Divine Tides

Best global music album- Angélique Kidjo - Mother Nature

Best global music performance- Arooj Aftab – Mohabbat

Best regional Mexican music album- Vicente Fernández – A Mis 80’s

Best gospel album- CeCe Winans – Believe for It

Best roots gospel album- Carrie Underwood – My Savior

Best gospel performance/song- CeCe Winans – Never Lost

Best contemporary Christian album- Elevation Worship and Maverick City Music – Old Church Basement

Best contemporary Christian music performance/song- CeCe Winans – Believe for It

Producer of the year, non-classical- Jack Antonoff

Best comedy album- Louis CK – Sincerely Louis CK

Best spoken word album- Don Cheadle – Carry On: Reflections for a New Generation From John Lewis

Best music film- Various Artists – Summer of Soul

Best song written for visual media- Bo Burnham – All Eyes on Me

Best compilation soundtrack for visual media- Andra Day – The United States vs. Billie Holiday

Best score soundtrack for visual media- Carlos Rafael Rivera – The Queen’s Gambit

Jon Batiste, Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross – Soul.

(sursa: Mediafax)