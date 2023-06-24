x close
Președintele Klaus Iohannis reacționează la situația din Rusia

de Redacția Jurnalul    |    24 Iun 2023   •   13:10
Președintele Klaus Iohannis reacționează la situația din Rusia

Președintele României, Klaus Iohannis spune că autoritățile române monitorizează îndeaproape evoluția evenimentelor din Rusia.

„Sunt permanent informat despre dezvoltări. Suntem în contact constant cu Aliații”, a scris Iohannis pe Twitter.

Şeful grupului Wagner, Evgheni Prigojin, declara că forţele sale au preluat controlul asupra facilităţilor militare de la Rostov pe Don şi asupra aerodromului de acolo, conform CNN.

 

 

 

