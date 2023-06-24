Președintele Klaus Iohannis reacționează la situația din Rusia

„Sunt permanent informat despre dezvoltări. Suntem în contact constant cu Aliații”, a scris Iohannis pe Twitter.

Şeful grupului Wagner, Evgheni Prigojin, declara că forţele sale au preluat controlul asupra facilităţilor militare de la Rostov pe Don şi asupra aerodromului de acolo, conform CNN.

The Romanian authorities are monitoring closely the evolutions of the events in Russia. I am permanently informed about the developments. We are in constant contact with the Allies.