Securitatea cibernetică se face cu bani de la guvern

RITCHIE B. TONGO/EPA

epa05960674 A programer shows a sample of a ransomware cyberattack on a laptop in Taipei, Taiwan, 13 May, 2017. According to news reports, a 'WannaCry' ransomware cyber attack hits thousands of computers in 99 countries encrypting files from affected computer units and demanding 300 US dollars through bitcoin to decrypt the files. EPA/RITCHIE B. TONGO