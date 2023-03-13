Premiile Oscar 2023: Iată lista câștigătorilor

Iată lista premiilor:

Cel mai bun film: „Everything Everywhere All at Once"

Cea mai bună actriță: Michelle Yeoh, „Everything Everywhere All at Once"

Cel mai bun actor: Brendan Fraser, „The Whale"

Cel mai bun actor în rol secundar: Ke Huy Quan, „Everything Everywhere All at Once".

Cea mai bună actriță în rol secundar: Jamie Lee Curtis, „Everything Everywhere All at Once"

Cântec original: „Naatu Naatu Naatu" din „RRR"

Cel mai bun montaj: „Everything Everywhere All at Once"

Cel mai bun regizor: Daniel Kwan și Daniel Scheinert, „Everything Everywhere All at Once".

Cel mai bun film de animație: „Pinocchio, de Guillermo del Toro"

Cel mai bun lungmetraj internațional: „All Quiet on the Western Front" (Germania)

Lungmetraj documentar: „Navalny"

Cel mai bun scurtmetraj de acțiune live: „An Irish Goodbye"

Machiaj și coafură: „The Whale"

Costume: „Black Panther: Wakanda Forever"

Scurtmetraj documentar: „The Elephant Whisperers"

Scurtmetraj de animație: „The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse" (Băiatul, cârtița, vulpea și calul)

Design de producție: „All Quiet on the Western Front"

Muzică (partitura originală): „Western Western Western Western": Volker Bertelmann, „All Quiet on the Western Front"

Efecte vizuale: „Avatar: Drumul apei"

Scenariul original: „The World's Film": „Everything Everywhere All at Once"

Scenariu adaptat: „Women Talking"

Sunet: „Top Gun: Maverick".

(sursa: Mediafax)