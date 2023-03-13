x close
de Redacția Jurnalul    |    13 Mar 2023   •   07:26
Premiile Oscar 2023: Iată lista câștigătorilor
Sursa foto: Hepta

„Everything Everywhere All at Once” a câștigat duminică, în cadrul celei de-a 95-a gale de decernare a premiilor Academiei de film americane, Oscarul pentru cel mai bun film.

Iată lista premiilor:

Cel mai bun film: „Everything Everywhere All at Once"
Cea mai bună actriță: Michelle Yeoh, „Everything Everywhere All at Once"
Cel mai bun actor: Brendan Fraser, „The Whale"
Cel mai bun actor în rol secundar: Ke Huy Quan, „Everything Everywhere All at Once".
Cea mai bună actriță în rol secundar: Jamie Lee Curtis, „Everything Everywhere All at Once"
Cântec original: „Naatu Naatu Naatu" din „RRR"
Cel mai bun montaj: „Everything Everywhere All at Once"
Cel mai bun regizor: Daniel Kwan și Daniel Scheinert, „Everything Everywhere All at Once".
Cel mai bun film de animație: „Pinocchio, de Guillermo del Toro"
Cel mai bun lungmetraj internațional: „All Quiet on the Western Front" (Germania)
Lungmetraj documentar: „Navalny"
Cel mai bun scurtmetraj de acțiune live: „An Irish Goodbye"
Machiaj și coafură: „The Whale"
Costume: „Black Panther: Wakanda Forever"
Scurtmetraj documentar: „The Elephant Whisperers"
Scurtmetraj de animație: „The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse" (Băiatul, cârtița, vulpea și calul)
Design de producție: „All Quiet on the Western Front"
Muzică (partitura originală): „Western Western Western Western": Volker Bertelmann, „All Quiet on the Western Front"
Efecte vizuale: „Avatar: Drumul apei"
Scenariul original: „The World's Film": „Everything Everywhere All at Once"
Scenariu adaptat: „Women Talking"
Sunet: „Top Gun: Maverick".

(sursa: Mediafax)

