Sevil Shhaideh, mutare de şah mat. Cum răspunde Iohannis?

ALEX MICSIK/EPA

epa05684454 (FILE) A file picture dated 21 May 2015 showing Sevil Shhaideh (L) shaking hands with Liviu Dragnea (R), the leader of PSD (Social Democracy Party), Bucharest, Romania. PSD party won the parliamentary elections held on 11 December, and together with ALDE (The Alliance of Liberals and Democrats in Romania) has the majority in Romanian parliament. PSD leader Liviu Dragnea appointed 21 December 2016 Romanian economist Sevil Shhaideh, 52, as designated Prime Minister. Shhaideh, former Mi