Documentarul „Colectiv” se află pe lista scurtă a nominalizărilor la Oscar la două categorii, „cel mai bun documentar” și „lungmetraj internațional”.

Academia americană de film a anunțat lista scurtă pentru nouă categorii ale viitoarelor premii Oscar.

Votarea listei scurte s-a încheiat pe 5 februarie, iar votul pentru nominalizări are loc în perioada 5-9 martie.

Nominalizările la Oscar vor fi anunțate pe 15 martie, iar decernarea premiilor va avea loc pe 25 aprilie.

La categoria filme documentare nominalizările sunt:

“76 Days” (MTV Documentary Films) – directed by Weixi Chen, Hao Wu, Anonymous

“All In: The Fight for Democracy” (Amazon Studios) – directed by Lisa Cortes, Liz Garbus

“Boys State” (Apple TV Plus) – directed by Amanda McBaine, Jesse Moss

“Collective” (Magnolia Pictures and Participant) – directed by Alexander Nanau

“Crip Camp” (Netflix) – directed by James Lebrecht, Nicole Newnham

“Dick Johnson Is Dead” (Netflix) – directed by Kirsten Johnson

“Gunda” (Neon) – directed by Viktor Kosakovskiy

“MLK/FBI” (IFC Films) – directed by Sam Pollard

“The Mole Agent” (Gravitas Ventures) – directed by Maite Alberdi

“My Octopus Teacher” (Netflix) – directed by Pippa Ehrlich, James Reed

“Notturno” (Neon) – directed by Gianfranco Rosi

“The Painter and the Thief” (Neon) – directed by Benjamin Ree

“Time” (Amazon Studios) – directed by Garrett Bradley

“The Truffle Hunters” (Sony Pictures Classics) – directed by Michael Dweck, Gregory Kershaw

“Welcome to Chechnya” (HBO) – directed by David France

La categoria „lungmetraj internațional” nominalizările sunt:

“Another Round” (Denmark) – directed Thomas Vinterberg

“Better Days” (Hong Kong) – directed by Derek Tsang

“Charlatan” (Czech Republic) – directed by Agnieszka Holland

“Collective” (Romania) – directed by Alexander Nanau

“Dear Comrades!” (Russia) – directed by

“I’m No Longer Here” (Mexico) – directed by Fernando Frias

“Hope” (Norway) – directed by Maria Sødahl

“La Llorona” (Guatemala) – directed by Jayro Bustamante

“The Mole Agent” (Chile) – directed by Maite Alberdi

“Night of the Kings” (Ivory Coast) – Philippe Lacôte

“Quo Vadis, Aida?” (Bosnia and Herzegovina) – directed by Jasmila Žbanić

“Sun Children” (Iran) – directed by Majid Majidi

“Two of Us” (France) – directed by Filippo Meneghetti

“A Sun” (Taiwan) – directed by Chung Mong-hong

“The Man Who Sold His Skin” (Tunisia) – directed by Kaouther Ben Hania

