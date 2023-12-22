Au fost anunţate listele scurte pentru Oscar la 10 categorii: „Barbie” are cele mai multe menţionări

Per ansamblu, meta-comedia ''Barbie'', în regia Gretei Gerwig, are cele mai multe menţionări inclusiv în categoriile sunet, cântec original - Billie Eilish (''What I Was Made For?''), Dua Lipa (''Dance the Night''), Mark Ronson şi Andrew Wyatt (''I'm Just Ken'') - , precum şi coloană sonoră. ''Barbie'' este însă absentă din categoria referitoare la machiaj şi coafură, categorie care a produs cele mai multe surprize.

Nici ''The Color Purple'' sau ''Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3'' nu au obţinut o nominalizare în această categorie. În schimb, pe listă se regăsesc excentricul ''Beau is Afraid'', realizat de A24, şi pelicula horror de la Universal Pictures ''The Last Voyage of the Demeter''.

În categoriile muzicale, se regăsesc compoziţii semnate de Daniel Pemberton (''Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse''), Ludwig Göransson (''Oppenheimer''), precum şi de Robbie Robertson (''Killers of the Flower Moon''), la care se adaugă cele semnate de compozitori veterani precum Thomas Newman (''Elemental'') şi John Williams (''Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny'').

Este de notat diversitatea compozitorilor selectaţi pe lista scurtă, unde îi regăsim pe compozitorii de culoare Jon Batiste (''American Symphony'') şi Kris Bowers (''The Color Purple''), pe legendara Laura Karpman (''American Fiction''), precum şi pe compozitoarea nonbinară Mica Levi (''The Zone of Interest''). Mark Orton, nominalizat pentru ''The Holdovers'', a reprezentat de asemenea o surpriză, având în vedere că mulţi credeau că nu îndeplineşte criteriile pentru a fi nominalizat.

Lista pentru coloană sonoră originală include ''The Color Purple'', produs de Warner Bros (''Keep It Movin'' şi ''Superpower'', interpretate de Halle Bailey şi Fantasia Barrino), precum şi filmele Apple Original ''Flora and Son'' (''High Life'' şi ''Meet in the Middle''). Hitul Oliviei Rodrigo ''Can't Catch Me Now'' din ''The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes'' face de asemenea un pas mai aproape de o nominalizare la Oscar alături de Lenny Kravitz (''Road to Freedom'' din pelicula ''Rustin'') şi, în mod surprinzător, Wes Anderson, care a colaborat la melodia ''Dear Alien'' , de pe coloana sonoră a peliculei ''Asteroid City''. Scurtmetrajul lui Anderson ''The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar'' a fost selectat pe lista producţiilor live-action alături de ''Strange Way of Life'', în regia lui Pedro Almodovar, cu Pedro Pascal în distribuţie.

În categoria efecte vizuale vor fi selectaţi cinci nominalizaţi din cele 10 propuneri printre care se regăsesc ''Godzilla: Minus One'', produs de studiourile Toho, ''Rebel Moon - Part One: A Child of Fire'', în regia lui Zack Snyder şi filmul animat ''Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse''.

Printre filmele cu mai multe menţionări se află şi ''Killers of the Flower Moon'', de Martin Scorsese, cu patru menţionări, inclusiv în categoria cea mai bună coloană originală, precum şi ''Society of the Snow'', în regia lui J.A. Bayona, care ar putea urma traseul surprizei de anul trecut ''All Quiet on the Western Front'', câştigătoare a patru Oscaruri.

În categoria lungmetraj documentar se regăsesc ''Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie'', produs de Apple, ''American Symphony'', realizat de Netflix, ''The Eternal Memory'', realizat de MTV Documentary.

Categoria dedicată lungmetrajelor internaţionale nu aduce multe surprize, cu excepţia filmului românesc ''Do Not Expect Too Much from the End of the World'' şi a producţiei chiliene ''The Settlers'', care nu au fost selectate, notează Variety.

Nominalizările vor fi făcute în perioada 11-16 ianuarie, iar anunţul oficial pe 23 ianuarie.

Redăm în continuare titlurile incluse pe listele scurte:

Lungmetraj documentar

''American Symphony''

''Apolonia, Apolonia''

''Beyond Utopia''

''Bobi Wine: The People's President''

''Desperate Souls, Dark City and the Legend of Midnight Cowboy''

''The Eternal Memory''

''Four Daughters''

''Going to Mars: The Nikki Giovanni Project''

''In the Rearview''

''Stamped from the Beginning"

"Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie"

''A Still Small Voice''

''32 Sounds''

''To Kill a Tiger''

''20 Days in Mariupol''

Scurtmetraj documentar

''The ABCs of Book Banning''

''The Barber of Little Rock''

''Bear''

''Between Earth & Sky''

''Black Girls Play: The Story of Hand Games''

''Camp Courage''

''Deciding Vote''

''How We Get Free''

''If Dreams Were Lightning: Rural Healthcare Crisis''

''Island in Between''

''The Last Repair Shop''

''Last Song from Kabul''

''Nai Nai & Wŕi Pó''

''Oasis''

''Wings of Dust''

Lungmetraj internaţional

''Amerikatsi'' (Armenia)

''The Monk and the Gun'' (Bhutan)

''The Promised Land'' (Danemarca)

''Fallen Leaves'' (Finlanda)

''The Taste of Things'' (Franţa)

''The Teachers' Lounge'' (Germania)

''Godland'' (Islanda)

''Io Capitano'' (Italia)

''Perfect Days'' (Japonia)

''Totem'' (Mexic)

''The Mother of All Lies'' (Maroc)

''Society of the Snow'' (Spania)

''Four Daughters'' (Tunisia)

''20 Days in Mariupol'' (Ucraina)

''The Zone of Interest'' (Marea Britanie)

Machiaj şi coafură

''Beau Is Afraid''

''Ferrari''

''Golda''

''Killers of the Flower Moon''

''The Last Voyage of the Demeter''

''Maestro''

''Napoleon''

''Oppenheimer''

''Poor Things''

''Society of the Snow''

Sunet

''Barbie''

''The Creator''

''Ferrari''

''The Killer''

''Killers of the Flower Moon''

''Maestro''

''Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One''

''Napoleon''

''Oppenheimer''

''The Zone of Interest''

Coloană sonoră originală

''American Fiction''

''American Symphony''

''Barbie''

''The Boy and the Heron''

''The Color Purple''

''Elemental''

''The Holdovers''

''Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny''

''Killers of the Flower Moon''

''Oppenheimer''

''Poor Things''

''Saltburn''

''Society of the Snow''

''Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse''

''The Zone of Interest''

Cântec original

''It Never Went Away'' din ''American Symphony''

''Dear Alien (Who Art In Heaven)'' din ''Asteroid City''

''Dance The Night'' din ''Barbie''

''I'm Just Ken'' din ''Barbie''

''What Was I Made For?'' din ''Barbie''

''Keep It Movin'' din ''The Color Purple''

''Superpower (I)'' din ''The Color Purple''

''The Fire Inside'' din ''Flamin' Hot''

''High Life'' din ''Flora and Son''

''Meet In The Middle'' din ''Flora and Son''

''Can't Catch Me Now'' din ''The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes''

''Wahzhazhe (A Song For My People)'' din ''Killers of the Flower Moon''

''Quiet Eyes'' din ''Past Lives''

''Road To Freedom'' din ''Rustin''

''Am I Dreaming'' din ''Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse''

Scurtmetraj animat

''Boom''

''Eeva''

''Humo (Smoke)''

''I'm Hip''

''A Kind of Testament''

''Koerkorter (Dog Apartment)''

''Letter to a Pig''

''Ninety-Five Senses''

''Once Upon a Studio''

''Our Uniform''

''Pachyderme''

''Pete''

''27''

''War Is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko''

''Wild Summon''

Scurtmetraj live action

''The After''

''The Anne Frank Gift Shop''

''An Avocado Pit''

''Bienvenidos a Los Angeles''

''Dead Cat''

''Good Boy''

''Invincible''

''Invisible Border''

''Knight of Fortune''

''The One Note Man''

''Red, White and Blue''

''The Shepherd''

''Strange Way of Life''

''The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar''

Efecte vizuale

''The Creator''

''Godzilla Minus One''

''Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3''

''Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny''

''Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One''

''Napoleon''

''Poor Things''

''Rebel Moon - Part One: A Child of Fire''

''Society of the Snow''

''Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse''.