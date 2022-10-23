Un avion de vânătoare s-a prăbușit pe o casă din Siberia. Doi piloți au murit

Într-o postare pe Telegram, guvernatorul din Irkuțk, Igor Kobzev, a declarat că avionul s-a prăbușit pe o casă cu două etaje din oraș.
Nimeni de la sol nu a fost rănit, a spus guvernatorul, scrie Mediafax
Oficialii au precizat că este vorba de un avion de vânătoare Sukhoi Su-30 aflat într-un zbor de testare.
Autoritățile au declanșat o anchetă în acest caz.
Lunea trecută, un Sukhoi Su-34 s-a prăbușit peste un bloc de apartamente în orașul Yeysk din sudul țării, în apropiere de Ucraina, și cel puțin 15 persoane au fost ucise
Two people died in a plane crash in Irkutsk (Russia), according to some reports, they were pilots. Media reports about it.— Животный мир (@dragon_of_time_) October 23, 2022.
The Su-30 aircraft in Irkutsk crashed during a test flight. This is reported by the Ministry of Emergency Situations. pic.twitter.com/f7bJoOIq4X
Video of the military aircraft crash on a residential building in Irkutsk.— Arthur Estoletov (@AEstoletov) October 23, 2022
The MES said that the Su-30 crashed during a test flight.
The area of the fire reached 200 square meters after the plane crash.
Apparently, he fell with a full gas tank and ammunition. pic.twitter.com/uHSBBMfTid
