Un avion de vânătoare s-a prăbușit pe o casă din Siberia. Doi piloți au murit

Într-o postare pe Telegram, guvernatorul din Irkuțk, Igor Kobzev, a declarat că avionul s-a prăbușit pe o casă cu două etaje din oraș.

Nimeni de la sol nu a fost rănit, a spus guvernatorul, scrie Mediafax

Oficialii au precizat că este vorba de un avion de vânătoare Sukhoi Su-30 aflat într-un zbor de testare.

Autoritățile au declanșat o anchetă în acest caz.

Lunea trecută, un Sukhoi Su-34 s-a prăbușit peste un bloc de apartamente în orașul Yeysk din sudul țării, în apropiere de Ucraina, și cel puțin 15 persoane au fost ucise

