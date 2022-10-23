Un avion de vânătoare s-a prăbușit pe o casă din Siberia. Doi piloți au murit

x close
23 Oct 2022   •   15:39
Sursa foto: hepta

Un avion militar rusesc s-a prăbușit duminică pe o clădire rezidențială din orașul siberian Irkuțk, iar cei doi piloți au murit, informează Reuters.

Într-o postare pe Telegram, guvernatorul din Irkuțk, Igor Kobzev, a declarat că avionul s-a prăbușit pe o casă cu două etaje din oraș.

Nimeni de la sol nu a fost rănit, a spus guvernatorul, scrie  Mediafax

Oficialii au precizat că este vorba de un avion de vânătoare Sukhoi Su-30 aflat într-un zbor de testare.

Autoritățile au declanșat o anchetă în acest caz.

Lunea trecută, un Sukhoi Su-34 s-a prăbușit peste un bloc de apartamente în orașul Yeysk din sudul țării, în apropiere de Ucraina, și cel puțin 15 persoane au fost ucise

 

 

 

