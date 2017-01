Londra rupe UE prin acorduri bilaterale

FILIP SINGER/EPA

epa05692271 Czech Interior Minister Milan Chovanec (C) answers media question at the Prague Vaclav Havel Airport, Czech Republic 30 Decemeber 2016. According Czech media Polish charter airlines Boeing 707 made an emergency landing in Prague after a bomb threat. Czech police detained a man who had threatened to detonate a bomb. It was not immediately clear whether the man actually had a bomb. 'An Enter Air plane flying from Las Palmas, Spain to Warsaw landed in Prague. EPA/FILIP SINGER