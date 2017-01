Schimbare: Casa Albă spune adio imigranților

JASON SZENES/EPA

epa05739782 Protesters hold up signs during a Women's March rally on Madison Avenue in New York, New York , USA, 21 January 2017. Protest rallies were held in over 30 countries around the world in solidarity with the Women's March on Washington in defense of press freedom, women's and human rights following the official inauguration of Donald J. Trump as the 45th President of the United States of America in Washington, DC, USA, on 20 January 2017. EPA/JASON SZENES