Iohannis acuză PSD că îi amputează puterile

(170511) -- BUCHAREST, May 11, 2017 (Xinhua) -- European Commission (EC) President Jean-Claude Juncker (L) is welcomed by Romania's President Klaus Iohannis in Bucharest, Romania, on May 11, 2017. Romania deserves its rightful place in the European Union (EU) and must become a member of the Schengen area as soon as possible, visiting European Commission (EC) President Jean-Claude Juncker on Thursday told the joint plenary session of the Romanian Parliament. (Xinhua/Cristian Cristel) (dtf)