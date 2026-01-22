Nominalizări Oscar 2026: „Sinners” cu 16, record istoric. Lista completă de filme și actori

„Sinners” domină nominalizările Oscar 2026 cu un record istoric de 16 trofee posibile! Ryan Coogler și Michael B. Jordan, favoriți la marea gală
Nominalizările la cea de-a 98-a ediție a Premiilor Oscar, anunțate joi, au consfințit supremația filmului „Sinners”, regizat de Ryan Coogler. Această producție horror-vampiristică din perioada interbelică a spart recordul cu 16 nominalizări, depășind legendarul „All About Eve”, „Titanic” și „La La Land” (toate cu 14). Evenimentul, prezentat de Lewis Pullman și Danielle Brooks, promite o gală explozivă pe 15 martie la ABC, cu Conan O’Brien gazdă, potrivit CNN.
„Sinners” cucerește categoriile majore: cel mai bun film, regie (Ryan Coogler), scenariu original, plus nominalizări pentru Michael B. Jordan la actor principal, Wunmi Mosaku la actriță în rol secundar și Delroy Lindo la actor în rol secundar.
„One Battle After Another” urmează cu 13 nominalizări, unde Teyana Taylor (câștigătoare Golden Globe) rivalizează cu Mosaku, iar Delroy Lindo cu Sean Penn și Benicio del Toro.
Top Nominalizări Oscar 2026:
Cel mai bun film
-
„Bugonia”
-
„F1”
-
„Frankenstein”
-
„Hamnet”
-
„Marty Supreme”
-
„One Battle After Another”
-
„The Secret Agent”
-
„Sentimental Value”
-
„Sinners”
-
„Train Dreams”
Cel mai bun regizor
-
Chloé Zhao („Hamnet”)
-
Josh Safdie („Marty Supreme”)
-
Paul Thomas Anderson („One Battle After Another”)
-
Joachim Trier („Sentimental Value”)
-
Ryan Coogler („Sinners”)
Actriță în rol principal
-
Jessie Buckley („Hamnet”)
-
Rose Byrne („If I Had Legs I’d Kick You”)
-
Kate Hudson („Song Sung Blue”)
-
Renate Reinsve („Sentimental Value”)
-
Emma Stone („Bugonia”)
Actor în rol principal
-
Timothée Chalamet („Marty Supreme”)
-
Leonardo DiCaprio („One Battle After Another”)
-
Ethan Hawke („Blue Moon”)
-
Michael B. Jordan („Sinners”)
-
Wagner Moura („The Secret Agent”)
Actriță în rol secundar
-
Elle Fanning („Sentimental Value”)
-
Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas („Sentimental Value”)
-
Amy Madigan („Weapons”)
-
Wunmi Mosaku („Sinners”)
-
Teyana Taylor („One Battle After Another”)
Actor în rol secundar
-
Benicio Del Toro („One Battle After Another”)
-
Jacob Elordi („Frankenstein”)
-
Delroy Lindo („Sinners”)
-
Sean Penn („One Battle After Another”)
-
Stellan Skarsgård („Sentimental Value”)
Cea mai bună imagine
- "Frankenstein"
- "Marty Supreme"
- "One Battle After Another"
- "Sinners"
- "Train Dreams"
Cele mai bune efecte vizuale
- "Avatar: Fire and Ash"
- "F1"
- "Jurassic World: Rebirth"
- "The Lost Bus"
- "Sinners"
Cel mai bun sunet
- "F1"
- "Frankenstein"
- "One Battle After Another"
- "Sinners"
- "Sirât"
Cea mai bună scenografie
- "Frankenstein"
- "Hamnet"
- "Marty Supreme"
- "One Battle After Another"
- "Sinners"
Cel mai bun montaj
- "F1"
- "Marty Supreme"
- "One Battle After Another"
- "Sentimental Value"
- "Sinners"
Cel mai bun film internațional
- "The Secret Agent" (Brazilia)
- "It Was Just an Accident" (Franţa)
- "Sentimental value" (Norvegia)
- "Sirât" (Spania)
- "The Voice of Hind Rajab" (Tunisia)
Cel mai bun film de animație
- "Arco"
- "Elio"
- "KPop Demon Hunters"
- "Little Amelie"
- "Zootopia 2"
Cel mai bun scurtmetraj documentar
- "All the Empty Rooms"
- "Armed Only with a Camera"
- "Children No More"
- "The Devil is Busy"
- "Perfectly a Strangeness"
Cel mai bun film documentar
- "The Alabama Solution"
- "Come See Me In the Good Light"
- "Cutting Through Rocks"
- "Mr Nobody Against Putin"
- "The Perfect Neighbor"
Cel mai bun cântec original
- "Diane Warren: Relentless"
- "KPop Demon Hunters"
- "Sinners"
- "Viva Verdi!"
- "Train Drerams"
Cele mai bune costume
- "Avatar: Fire and Ash"
- "Frankenstein"
- "Hamnet"
- "Marty Supreme"
- "Sinners"
Cea mai bună distribuție
- "Hamnet"
- "Marty Supreme"
- "One Battle After Another"
- "The Secret Agent"
- "Sinners"
Cel mai bun scenariu original
- "Blue Moon"
- "It Was Just an Accident"
- "Marty Supreme"
- "Sentimental Value"
- "Sinners"
Cel mai bun scenariu adaptat
- "Bugonia"
- "Frankenstein"
- "Hamnet"
- "One Battle After Another"
- "Train Dreams"
Cel mai bun scurtmetraj de animație
- "Butterfly"
- "Forevergreen"
- "The Girl Who Cried Pearls"
- "Retirement Plan"
- "The Three Sisters"
Cel mai bun scurtmetraj
- "Butcher's Stain"
- "A Friend of Dorothy"
- "Jane Austen's Period Drama"
- "The Singers"
- "Two People Exchanging Saliva"
Cea mai bună coloană sonoră originală
- "Bugonia"
- "Frankenstein"
- "Hamnet"
- "One Battle After Another"
- "Sinners"
Cel mai bun machiaj și hairstyling
- "Frankenstein"
- "Kokuho"
- "Sinners"
- "The Smashing Machine"
- "The Ugly Stepsister"