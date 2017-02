Noul lider american este testat de o rachetă nord-coreeană

KIM HEE-CHUL/EPA

epa05786937 South Koreans watching a television news broadcast at a station in Seoul, South Korea. According to reports quoting South Korea's military, North Korea has test-fired an unidentified type of ballistic missile at 07:55 local time on 12 February 2017, from the Banghyon air base in the country's western province of North Pyongan. The projectile reportedly flew some 500km towards the Sea of Japan. North Korea is under tough UN sanctions following its recent nuclear and missile tests at a