Trump, blocat de o judecătoare din New York

PETER DASILVA/EPA

epa05758254 People gather for a protest at the Arrivals Hall of San Francisco's SFO International Airport after people arriving from Muslim-majority countries were held at the border control as a result of the new executive order by US President Donald Trump in San Francisco, California, USA, 28 January 2017. According to reports, thousands of people took part in the demonstration as people from countries on the suspension list were reportedly held at the airport. US federal judge issued an emer