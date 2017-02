Kovesi la BBC: DNA poate fi desfiinţată

Vadim Ghirda/AP

Chief anti-corruption prosecutor Laura Codruta Kovesi speaks during an interview with The Associated Press in Bucharest, Romania, Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017. Thousands of Romanians hit the street late Tuesday to protest a government decision that decriminalizes some official misconduct, dealing a blow to a years long drive to curb corruption in the eastern European country. Romania's government adopted an emergency ordinance late Tuesday to decriminalize official misconduct, dealing a blow to a year