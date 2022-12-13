Globul de Aur 2023. Lista nominalizărilor. Filme, seriale, actori preferați de juriu

Hollywood Foreign Press Association a anunțat lista nominalizărilor la Globurile de Aur 2023. În data de 11 ianuarie va avea loc cea de-a 80-a ediție anuală a prestigioaselor premii. Mayan Lopez și Selenis Leyva, de la emisiunea Lopez vs Lopez, difuzată de NBC, au prezentat în direct de la Beverly Hilton nominalizările.

Serviciile de streaming au fost în top la secțiunea de televiziune. Netflix și HBO Max au avut cele mai bune seriale.

Cel mai bun film - dramă

Avatar: The Way of Water Elvis The Fabelmans Tár Top Gun: Maverick

Cea mai bună interpretare a unei actriţe într-un film de cinema - dramă

Cate Blanchett, Tár Olivia Colman, Empire of Light Viola Davis, The Woman King Ana de Armas, Blonde Michelle Williams, The Fabelmans

Cea mai bună interpretare a unui actor într-un film de cinema - dramă

Austin Butler, Elvis Brendan Fraser, The Whale Hugh Jackman, The Son Bill Nighy, Living Jeremy Pope, The Inspection

Cel mai bun film - musical sau comedie

Babylon The Banshees of Inisherin Everything Everywhere All at Once Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery Triangle of Sadness

Cea mai bună interpretare a unei actriţe într-un film de cinema - musical sau comedie

Lesley Manville, Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris Margot Robbie, Babylon Anya Taylor-Joy, The Menu Emma Thompson, Good Luck to You, Leo Grande Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Cea mai bună interpretare a unui actor într-un film de cinema - musical sau comedie

Diego Calva, Babylon Daniel Craig, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery Adam Driver, White Noise Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin Ralph Fiennes, The Menu

Cel mai bun film de animație

Pinocchio, de Guillermo del Toro Inu-Oh Marcel the Shell With Shoes On Puss in Boots: The Last Wish Turning Red

Cel mai bun film de cinema - în altă limbă decât engleza

All Quiet on the Western Front (Germania) Argentina, 1985 (Argentina) Close (Belgia) Decizia de a pleca (Coreea de Sud) RRR (India)

Cea mai bună interpretare a unei actriţe într-un rol secundar într-un film de cinema

Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All at Once Dolly De Leon, Triangle of Sadness Carey Mulligan, She Said

Cea mai bună interpretare a unui actor într-un rol secundar în orice film de cinema

Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin Brad Pitt, Babylon Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once Eddie Redmayne, The Good Nurse

Cel mai bun regizor

James Cameron, Avatar: The Way of Water Daniel Kwan şi Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once Baz Luhrmann, Elvis Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans

Cel mai bun scenariu

Todd Field, Tár Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin Sarah Polley, Women Talking Steven Spielberg, Tony Kushner, The Fabelmans

Cea mai bună coloană sonoră originală

Carter Burwell, The Banshees of Inisherin Alexandre Desplat, Pinocchio de Guillermo del Toro Hildur Guðnadóttir, Femeile vorbesc Justin Hurwitz, Babylon John Williams, The Fabelmans

Cel mai bun cântec original

„Carolina”, Taylor Swift (Where the Crawdads Sing) „Ciao Papa”, Alexandre Desplat, Guillermo del Toro, Roeban Katz (Pinocchio, de Guillermo del Toro) „Hold My Hand”, Lady Gaga, BloodPop, Benjamin Rice (Top Gun: Maverick) „Lift Me Up”, Tems, Rihanna, Ryan Coogler, Ludwig Göransson (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever) „Naatu Naatu Naatu”, Kala Bhairava, M.M. Keeravani, Kala Bhairava, Rahul Sipligunj (RRR)

Cea mai bună interpretare a unui actor într-o serie limitată, o serie antologică sau un film realizat pentru televiziune

Taron Egerton, Black Bird Colin Firth, The Staircase Andrew Garfield, Sub steagul cerului Evan Peters, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story Sebastian Stan, Pam şi Tommy

Cea mai bună interpretare a unui actor într-un rol secundar într-un serial de serie limitată, serial antologic sau film realizat pentru televiziune

F. Murray Abraham, The White Lotus Domhnall Gleeson, The Patient Paul Walter Hauser, Black Bird Richard Jenkins, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story Seth Rogen, Pam şi Tommy

Cea mai bună interpretare a unui actor într-un serial de televiziune - musical sau comedie

Donald Glover, Atlanta Bill Hader, Barry Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

Cel mai bun serial de televiziune - musical sau comedie

Abbott Elementary The Bear Hacks Only Murders in the Building Wednesday Cea mai bună interpretare a unei actriţe într-o serie limitată, serial antologic sau film de televiziune Jessica Chastain, George and Tammy Julia Garner, Inventing Anna Lily James, Pam and Tommy Julia Roberts, Gaslit Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout

Cea mai bună interpretare a unei actriţe într-un rol secundar într-o serie limitată, un serial antologic sau un film realizat pentru televiziune

Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus Claire Danes, Fleishman are probleme Daisy Edgar-Jones, Under the Banner of Heaven Niecy Nash-Betts, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story Aubrey Plaza, The White Lotus

Cea mai bună interpretare a unei actriţe într-un rol secundar într-un serial de televiziune muzical, comedie sau dramă

Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown Hannah Einbinder, Hacks Julia Garner, Ozark Janelle James, Abbott Elementary Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary

Cel mai bun serial limitat de televiziune, serial antologic sau film de televiziune realizat pentru televiziune

Black Bird Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story Pam and Tommy The Dropout The White Lotus: Sicily

Cel mai bun serial de televiziune - dramă

Better Call Saul The Crown House of the Dragon Ozark Severance

Cea mai bună interpretare a unui actor într-un serial de televiziune - dramă

Jeff Bridges, The Old Man Kevin Costner, Yellowstone Diego Luna, Andor Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul Adam Scott, Severance

