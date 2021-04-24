x close
Click Accept pentru a primi notificări cu cele mai importante știri! Nu, multumesc Accept
×
Acest site utilizează fișiere de tip cookie pentru a vă oferi o experiență cât mai plăcută și personalizată. Îți aducem la cunoștință faptul că ne-am actualizat politicile pentru a ne conforma cu modificările propuse aduse de Directiva (UE) 2002/58/EC ("Directiva E-Privacy") si de Regulamentul (UE) 2016/679 privind protectia persoanelor fizice in ceea ce priveste prelucrarea datelor cu caracter personal si privind libera circulatie a acestor date si de abrogare a Directivei 95/46/CE ("Regulamentul GDPR").

Înainte de a continua navigarea pe www.jurnalul.ro, te rugăm să citești și să înțelegi conținutul Politicii de Cookie și Politica de Confidențialitate.

Prin continuarea navigării pe www.jurnalul.ro confirmi acceptarea utilizării fișierelor de tip cookie. Poți modifica în orice moment setările acestor fișiere cookie urmând instrucțiunile din Politica de Cookie.

DA, ACCEPT

Nominalizări la premiile Oscar. Ceremonia se va desfășura live la Los Angeles

print
0
24 Apr 2021 - 21:30
Nominalizări la premiile Oscar. Ceremonia se va desfășura live la Los Angeles

Premiile Oscar al Acadmiei Americare de Film vor fi decernate, duminică, într-o ceremonie live care va avea loc la Los Angeles.

Principalele nominalizări

Cel mai bun film

"Nomadland"

"The Trial of the Chicago 7"

"Mank"

"Promising Young Woman"

"Minari"

"The Father"

"Sound of Metal""

"Judas and the Black Messiah"

Cel mai bun actor

Chadwick Boseman - "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom"

Anthony Hopkins - "The Father"

Riz Ahmed - "Sound of Metal"

Gary Oldman - "Mank"

Steven Yeun - "Minari"

Cea mai bună actriță

Carey Mulligan - "Promising Young Woman"

Frances McDormand - "Nomadland"

Vanessa Kirby - "Pieces of a Woman"

Viola Davis - "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom"

Andra Day - "The United States vs. Billie Holiday"

Cel mai bun regizor

Chloe Zhao - "Nomadland"

David Fincher - "Mank"

Emerald Fennell - "Promising Young Woman"

Lee Isaac Chung - "Minari"

Thomas Vinterberg - "Another Round"

Cel mai bun actor în rol secundar

Daniel Kaluuya - "Judas and the Black Messiah"

Sacha Baron Cohen - "The Trial of the Chicago 7"

Leslie Odom Jr. - "One Night in Miami"

Paul Raci - "Sound of Metal"

LaKeith Stanfield - "Judas and the Black Messiah"

Cea mai bună actriță în rol secundar

Olivia Colman - "The Father"

Amanda Seyfried - "Mank"

Glenn Close - "Hillbilly Elegy"

Youn Yuh-jung - "Minari"

Maria Bakalova - "Borat Subsequent Moviefilm"

Cel mai bun scenariu original

"Judas and the Black Messiah"

"Minari"

"Promising Young Woman"

"Sound of Metal"

"The Trial of the Chicago 7"

Cel mai bun scenariu adaptat

"Borat Subsequent Moviefilm"

"The Father"

"Nomadland"

"One Night in Miami"

"The White Tiger"

Cel mai bun film de animație

"Onward"

"Over the Moon"

"A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon"

"Soul"

"Wolfwalkers"

Cel mai bun documentar

"Collective"

"Crip Camp"

"The Mole Agent"

"My Octopus Teacher"

"Time"

Cel mai bun film străin

"Another Round" (Denmark)

"Better Days" (Hong Kong)

"Collective" (Romania)

"The Man Who Sold His Skin" (Tunisia)

"Quo Vadis, Aida?" (Bosnia and Herzegovina)

Cel mai bun cântec original

"Husavik (My Hometown)," "Eurovision Song Contest"

"Fight for You" - "Judas and the Black Messiah"

"Hear My Voice" - "The Trial of the Chicago 7"

"Io Si (Seen)" -"The Life Ahead"

"Speak Now" - "One Night in Miami"

Mediafax

Citeşte mai multe despre:   oscar
print

 

Mai multe titluri din categorie


Ştiri din .ro


PUBLICITATE
 




Mai multe titluri din categorie
rssCultură

Nominalizări la premiile Oscar. Ceremonia se va desfășura live la Los Angeles

Nominalizări la premiile Oscar. Ceremonia se va desfășura live la Los Angeles
Premiile Oscar al Acadmiei Americare de Film vor fi decernate, duminică, într-o ceremonie live care va avea loc la Los Angeles. Principalele nominalizări Cel mai bun film "Nomadland" "The Trial of the...

Câștigător inedit al trofeului Zmeura de Aur

Câștigător inedit al trofeului Zmeura de Aur
Fostul primar al oraşului New York, Rudy Giuliani, a fost desemnat unul dintre câștigătorii premiilor Zmeura de Aur din cauza interpretării din comedia ''Borat Subsequent Moviefilm''. El  a fost...

Doliu în lumea muzicii. O celebră cântăreață italiană a decedat

Doliu în lumea muzicii. O celebră cântăreață italiană a decedat
Celebra cântăreaţă italiană Milva a decedat la vârsta de 81 de ani,după cum a anunțat fiica acesteia, scrie DPA. Ea a interpretat mai multe șlagăre din anii 1960-1970. ''Milva a fost una dintre cele...

Focusuri Delphine Seyrig și Centrul Simone de Beauvoir la One World România 2021

Focusuri Delphine Seyrig și Centrul Simone de Beauvoir la One World România 2021
Galerie Foto Pe lângă retrospectiva amplă Ulrike Ottinger, ediția a 14-a a festivalului One World România va cuprinde două focusuri pe colective cinematografice care s-au luptat cu armele specifice mediului pentru a sprijini ca...

Premiile Gopo 2021: peste 80 de producții în competiția pentru nominalizări

Premiile Gopo 2021: peste 80 de producții în competiția pentru nominalizări
Galerie Foto 87 de filme românești, lansate în cinematografe, festivaluri naționale și internaționale sau pe platforme de video on demand în 2020, intră în cursa pentru nominalizările la cea de-a 15-a ediție a Galei...

Marius Manole și Radu Afrim încheie seria celor 100 de episoade ale Hektomeron-ului

Marius Manole și Radu Afrim încheie seria celor 100 de episoade ale Hektomeron-ului
Galerie Foto Unul dintre cei mai titrați actori români ai ultimilor ani, Marius Manole joacă pentru prima oară pe scena Teatrului Național “Marin Sorescu” din Craiova, într-un performance inedit în regia lui Radu Afrim....

„100%.RO” la Muzeul de Artă Populară Dr. Nicolae Minovici

„100%.RO” la Muzeul de Artă Populară Dr. Nicolae Minovici
Muzeul Municipiului București invită publicul să viziteze expoziția tematică „100%.RO - Prejudecăți”, care va fi deschisă începând cu data de 23 aprilie 2021 la Muzeul de Artă Populară Dr. Nicolae...

În culisele sezonului 6 „Vedeta populară”

În culisele sezonului 6 „Vedeta populară”
Pentru prima dată, Iuliana Tudor şi echipa emisiunii „Vedeta populară” ne strecoară pe toţi cei care urmărim show-ul de folclor de la TVR 1 în culisele preselecţiilor. Astfel că prima ediţie, una cu totul...

Anul acesta, membrii echipei Institutului Cervantes din București vor fi librari de Ziua Internațională a Cărții

Anul acesta, membrii echipei Institutului Cervantes din București vor fi librari de Ziua Internațională a Cărții
Galerie Foto Program special dedicat celebrării librăriilor, spații culturale simbolice și vitale pe piața de carte: echipa Institutului va face recomandări editoriale întreaga zi în Librăria Humanitas de la Cișmigiu /...

În perioada 4-6 iunie, românii au întâlnire cu grădinile istorice de talie europeană

În perioada 4-6 iunie, românii au întâlnire cu grădinile istorice de talie europeană
E vremea grădinilor, aceste spații – private sau publice – intens redescoperite de oameni în vremurile complicate pe care le traversăm. E vremea, așadar, să repornim, odată cu alte state europene, eveniment...

5 expoziții care includ 15 artiști din România și Italia deschid un nou capitol la Centrul de Interes din Cluj, începând cu 20 aprilie

5 expoziții care includ 15 artiști din România și Italia deschid un nou capitol la Centrul de Interes din Cluj, începând cu 20 aprilie
Galerie Foto Un nou capitol din arta contemporană clujeană se scrie la Centrul de Interes începând cu data de 20 aprilie. Cinci expoziții noi - trei expoziții personale semnate de Zsolt Berszan, Andrei Budescu și Ovidiu...

„Rugăciune pentru Cernobîl” la Radio România Cultural

„Rugăciune pentru Cernobîl” la Radio România Cultural
Pe 25 aprilie 2021, de la ora 19.30, Radio România Cultural se alătură miilor de femei din toată lumea care vor citi prologul cărții „Rugăciune pentru Cernobîl”, a scriitoarei Svetlana Aleksievici, laureată...

„După 40 de zile” în regia lui Andrei Gruzsniczki, în selecția oficială a Festivalului Internațional de Film de la Moscova

„După 40 de zile” în regia lui Andrei Gruzsniczki, în selecția oficială a Festivalului Internațional de Film de la Moscova
Galerie Foto „După 40 de zile / No Rest For The Old Lady”, al patrulea lungmetraj al lui Andrei Gruzsniczki, va fi prezentat în selecția oficială a Festivalului Internațional de Film de la Moscova. Evenimentul, ajuns la...

La invitația Arbor.art.room, artista Maia Ștefana Oprea debutează în realitatea virtuală. Reputata artistă expune în premieră artă digitală

La invitația Arbor.art.room, artista Maia Ștefana Oprea debutează în realitatea virtuală. Reputata artistă expune în premieră artă digitală
Numeroase lucrări în diverse tehnici, realizate în ultimul deceniu de Maia Ștefana Oprea, una dintre cele mai cunoscute și apreciate artiste contemporane din România, se regăsesc începând din 20 aprilie 2021 în...

Roxen promovează "Amnesia" pe scenele virtuale ale pre-party-urilor Eurovision

Roxen promovează "Amnesia" pe scenele virtuale ale pre-party-urilor Eurovision
Galerie Foto “Amnesia” se aude, deja, în toată Europa şi dincolo de graniţele sale, iar Roxen a primit invitaţii la spectacolele de promovare a pieselor Eurovision organizate de unele dintre cele mai importante platforme...
TELEVIZIUNE
Antena 1
Antena Stars
Antena 3
Happy Channel
ZU TV
RADIO
RadioZU
Romantic FM
CSR
Fundatia Mereu Aproape
FUDV
CARIERE
Oportunitati in cadrul INTACT
EDUCATIE
Intact Media Academy

INTERNET
NEWS
a1.ro
antena3.ro
jurnalul.ro
observatornews.ro
ENTERTAINMENT
antenaplay.ro
spynews.ro
antenastars.ro
WOMEN
tvhappy.ro
ANUNTURI
lajumate.ro
homezz.ro
carzz.ro
Dezvoltat de Netvibes
© Acest site este parte a INTACT MEDIA GROUP
Serviciul de email marketing furnizat de