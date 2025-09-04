x close
Nicușor Dan: România susține adoptarea de sancțiuni suplimentare pentru Rusia

de Redacția Jurnalul    |    04 Sep 2025   •   19:45
Sursa foto: Hepta/Nicușor Dan

România susține adoptarea de sancțiuni suplimentare pentru Rusia, a transmis, joi, pe platforma X, președintele Nicușor Dan.

Șeful statului a participat, în format videoconferință, la reuniunea 'Coaliției de Voință' (Coalition of the Willing).

Am avut o discuție foarte bună și substanțială azi, prezidată de Emmanuel Macron și Keir Starmer. Apreciez munca asiduă și progresul în ceea ce privește obținerea de garanții de securitate robuste pentru Ucraina, a afirmat președintele.

 

 

