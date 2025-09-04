Nicușor Dan: România susține adoptarea de sancțiuni suplimentare pentru Rusia

Șeful statului a participat, în format videoconferință, la reuniunea 'Coaliției de Voință' (Coalition of the Willing).
”Am avut o discuție foarte bună și substanțială azi, prezidată de Emmanuel Macron și Keir Starmer. Apreciez munca asiduă și progresul în ceea ce privește obținerea de garanții de securitate robuste pentru Ucraina”, a afirmat președintele.
Very good & substantive meeting today of the #CoalitionOfTheWilling, presided by @EmmanuelMacron & @Keir_Starmer.— Nicușor Dan (@NicusorDanRO) September 4, 2025
I commend the hard work and the progress achieved on delivering robust security guarantees for Ukraine.
Transatlantic unity and coordination represent our… pic.twitter.com/3J4Bwz1R8J