„Oppenheimer”, marele câștigător la Globurile de Aur 2024. Iată lista celor mai bune filme ale anului

Oppenheimer a obținut cinci premii, printre care pentru cea mai bună dramă, cel mai bun actor pentru Cillian Murphy, cea mai bună coloană sonoră pentru Ludwig Göransson și cel mai bun actor în rol secundar pentru Robert Downey Jr. Cel mai bun regizor, Christopher Nolan, a recunoscut că ultima dată când a acceptat un Glob de Aur a fost în numele regretatului Heath Ledger pentru The Dark Knight.

Iată lista principalelor premii, potrivit hollywoodreporter.com:

Cel mai bun film dramă:

Anatomy of a Fall (Neon)

Killers of the Flower Moon (Apple Original Films)

Maestro (Netflix)

Oppenheimer (Universal Pictures) (WINNER)

Past Lives (A24)

The Zone of Interest (A24)

Cel mai bun film de cinema - Musical sau comedie

Air (Amazon MGM Studios)

American Fiction (Orion Pictures/Amazon MGM Studios)

Barbie (Warner Bros. Pictures)

The Holdovers (Focus Features)

May December (Netflix)

Poor Things (Searchlight Pictures) (WINNER)

Cel mai bun film de animație

The Boy and the Heron (GKids) (WINNER)

Elemental (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Sony Pictures Releasing)

The Super Mario Bros. Movie (Universal Pictures)

Suzume (Crunchyroll / Sony Pictures Entertainment)

Wish (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)

Cinematic and Box Office Achievement

Barbie (Warner Bros. Pictures) (WINNER)

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)

John Wick: Chapter 4 (Lionsgate)

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One (Paramount Pictures)

Oppenheimer (Universal Pictures)

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Sony Pictures Releasing)

The Super Mario Bros. Movie (Universal Pictures)

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour (AMC Theatres Distribution)

Cel mai bun film de cinema - în altă limbă decât engleza

Anatomy of a Fall, France (Neon) (WINNER)

Fallen Leaves, Finland (Mubi)

Io Capitano, Italy (Pathe Distribution)

Past Lives, United States (A24)

Society of the Snow, Spain (Netflix)

The Zone of Interest, United Kingdom/USA (A24)

Cea mai bună interpretare a unui actor masculin într-un film de cinema – dramă

Bradley Cooper, Maestro

Leonardo DiCaprio, Killers of the Flower Moon

Colman Domingo, Rustin

Barry Keoghan, Saltburn

Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer (WINNER)

Andrew Scott, All of Us Strangers

Cea mai bună interpretare a unei actrițe într-un film de cinema – dramă

Annette Bening, Nyad

Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon (WINNER)

Sandra Hüller, Anatomy of a Fall

Greta Lee, Past Lives

Carey Mulligan, Maestro

Cailee Spaeny, Priscilla

Cea mai bună interpretare a unei actrițe într-un film de cinema - musical sau comedie

Fantasia Barrino, The Color Purple

Jennifer Lawrence, No Hard Feelings

Natalie Portman, May December

Alma Pöysti, Fallen Leaves

Margot Robbie, Barbie

Emma Stone, Poor Things (WINNER)

Cea mai bună interpretare a unui actor masculin într-un film de cinema - musical sau comedie

Nicolas Cage, Dream Scenario

Timothée Chalamet, Wonka

Matt Damon, Air

Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers (WINNER)

Joaquin Phoenix, Beau Is Afraid

Jeffrey Wright, American Fiction

Cea mai bună interpretare a unui actor într-un rol secundar într-un film de cinema

Willem Dafoe, Poor Things

Robert De Niro, Killers of the Flower Moon

Robert Downey Jr., Oppenheimer (WINNER)

Ryan Gosling, Barbie

Charles Melton, May December

Mark Ruffalo, Poor Things

Cea mai bună interpretare a unei actrițe într-un rol secundar într-un film de cinema

Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer

Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple

Jodie Foster, Nyad

Julianne Moore, May December

Rosamund Pike, Saltburn

Da’Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers (WINNER)

Cel mai bun regizor – film

Bradley Cooper, Maestro

Greta Gerwig, Barbie

Yorgos Lanthimos, Poor Things

Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer (WINNER)

Martin Scorsese, Killers of the Flower Moon

Celine Song, Past Lives

Cel mai bun scenariu – film

Greta Gerwig, Noah Baumbach, Barbie

Tony McNamara, Poor Things

Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer

Eric Roth, Martin Scorsese, Killers of the Flower Moon

Celine Song, Past Lives

Justine Triet, Arthur Harari, Anatomy of a Fall (WINNER)

Cel mai bun cântec original – film

“Addicted to Romance,” She Came to Me, Music and lyrics by Bruce Springsteen

“Dance the Night,” Barbie, Music and lyrics by Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt, Dua Lipa, Caroline Ailin

“I’m Just Ken,” Barbie, Music and lyrics by Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt

“Peaches,” The Super Mario Bros. Move, Music and lyrics by Jack Black, Aaron Horvath, Michael Jelenic, Eric Osmond, John Spiker

“Road to Freedom,” Rustin, Music and lyrics by Lenny Kravitz

“What Was I Made For?” Barbie, Music and lyrics by Billie Eilish O’Connell, Finneas O’Connell (WINNER)

Cea mai bună coloană sonoră originală – film

Jerskin Fendrix, Poor Things

Ludwig Göransson, Oppenheimer (WINNER)

Joe Hisaishi, The Boy and the Heron

Mica Levi, The Zone of Interest

Daniel Pemberton, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Robbie Robertson, Killers of the Flower Moon

Cel mai bun serial de televiziune – dramă

1923 (Paramount+)

The Crown (Netflix)

The Diplomat (Netflix)

The Last of Us (HBO/Max)

The Morning Show (Apple TV+)

Succession (HBO/Max) (WINNER)

Cel mai bun serial de televiziune - musical sau comedie

Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Barry (HBO/Max)

The Bear (FX) (WINNER)

Jury Duty (Amazon Freevee)

Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)

Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)

Cea mai bună interpretare a unei actrițe într-un serial de televiziune – dramă

Helen Mirren, 1923

Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us

Keri Russell, The Diplomat

Sarah Snook, Succession (WINNER)

Imelda Staunton, The Crown

Emma Stone, The Curse

Cea mai bună interpretare a unui actor masculin într-un serial de televiziune – dramă

Brian Cox, Succession

Kieran Culkin, Succession (WINNER)

Gary Oldman, Slow Horses

Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us

Jeremy Strong, Succession

Dominic West, The Crown

Cea mai bună interpretare a unei actrițe într-un serial de televiziune - musical sau comedie

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Ayo Edebiri, The Bear (WINNER)

Elle Fanning, The Great

Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building

Natasha Lyonne, Poker Face

Cea mai bună interpretare a unui actor masculin într-un serial de televiziune - musical sau comedie

Bill Hader, Barry

Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building

Jason Segel, Shrinking

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

Jeremy Allen White, The Bear (WINNER)

Cea mai bună interpretare a unei actrițe într-un rol secundar la televiziune

Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown (WINNER)

Abby Elliott, The Bear

Christina Ricci, Yellowjackets

J. Smith-Cameron, Succession

Meryl Streep, Only Murders in the Building

Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso

Cea mai bună interpretare a unui actor masculin într-un rol secundar la televiziune

Billy Crudup, The Morning Show

Matthew Macfadyen, Succession (WINNER)

James Marsden, Jury Duty

Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear

Alan Ruck, Succession

Alexander Skarsgard, Succession

Cea mai bună interpretare în comedie stand-up la televiziune

Ricky Gervais, Ricky Gervais: Armageddon (WINNER)

Trevor Noah, Trevor Noah: Where Was I

Chris Rock, Chris Rock: Selective Outrage

Amy Schumer, Amy Schumer: Emergency Contact

Sarah Silverman, Sarah Silverman: Someone You Love

Wanda Sykes, Wanda Sykes: I’m an Entertai.

