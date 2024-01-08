„Oppenheimer”, marele câștigător la Globurile de Aur 2024. Iată lista celor mai bune filme ale anului

Oppenheimer a obținut cinci premii, printre care pentru cea mai bună dramă, cel mai bun actor pentru Cillian Murphy, cea mai bună coloană sonoră pentru Ludwig Göransson și cel mai bun actor în rol secundar pentru Robert Downey Jr. Cel mai bun regizor, Christopher Nolan, a recunoscut că ultima dată când a acceptat un Glob de Aur a fost în numele regretatului Heath Ledger pentru The Dark Knight.
Iată lista principalelor premii, potrivit hollywoodreporter.com:
Cel mai bun film dramă:
Anatomy of a Fall (Neon)
Killers of the Flower Moon (Apple Original Films)
Maestro (Netflix)
Oppenheimer (Universal Pictures) (WINNER)
Past Lives (A24)
The Zone of Interest (A24)
Cel mai bun film de cinema - Musical sau comedie
Air (Amazon MGM Studios)
American Fiction (Orion Pictures/Amazon MGM Studios)
Barbie (Warner Bros. Pictures)
The Holdovers (Focus Features)
May December (Netflix)
Poor Things (Searchlight Pictures) (WINNER)
Cel mai bun film de animație
The Boy and the Heron (GKids) (WINNER)
Elemental (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Sony Pictures Releasing)
The Super Mario Bros. Movie (Universal Pictures)
Suzume (Crunchyroll / Sony Pictures Entertainment)
Wish (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)
Cinematic and Box Office Achievement
Barbie (Warner Bros. Pictures) (WINNER)
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)
John Wick: Chapter 4 (Lionsgate)
Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One (Paramount Pictures)
Oppenheimer (Universal Pictures)
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Sony Pictures Releasing)
The Super Mario Bros. Movie (Universal Pictures)
Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour (AMC Theatres Distribution)
Cel mai bun film de cinema - în altă limbă decât engleza
Anatomy of a Fall, France (Neon) (WINNER)
Fallen Leaves, Finland (Mubi)
Io Capitano, Italy (Pathe Distribution)
Past Lives, United States (A24)
Society of the Snow, Spain (Netflix)
The Zone of Interest, United Kingdom/USA (A24)
Cea mai bună interpretare a unui actor masculin într-un film de cinema – dramă
Bradley Cooper, Maestro
Leonardo DiCaprio, Killers of the Flower Moon
Colman Domingo, Rustin
Barry Keoghan, Saltburn
Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer (WINNER)
Andrew Scott, All of Us Strangers
Cea mai bună interpretare a unei actrițe într-un film de cinema – dramă
Annette Bening, Nyad
Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon (WINNER)
Sandra Hüller, Anatomy of a Fall
Greta Lee, Past Lives
Carey Mulligan, Maestro
Cailee Spaeny, Priscilla
Cea mai bună interpretare a unei actrițe într-un film de cinema - musical sau comedie
Fantasia Barrino, The Color Purple
Jennifer Lawrence, No Hard Feelings
Natalie Portman, May December
Alma Pöysti, Fallen Leaves
Margot Robbie, Barbie
Emma Stone, Poor Things (WINNER)
Cea mai bună interpretare a unui actor masculin într-un film de cinema - musical sau comedie
Nicolas Cage, Dream Scenario
Timothée Chalamet, Wonka
Matt Damon, Air
Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers (WINNER)
Joaquin Phoenix, Beau Is Afraid
Jeffrey Wright, American Fiction
Cea mai bună interpretare a unui actor într-un rol secundar într-un film de cinema
Willem Dafoe, Poor Things
Robert De Niro, Killers of the Flower Moon
Robert Downey Jr., Oppenheimer (WINNER)
Ryan Gosling, Barbie
Charles Melton, May December
Mark Ruffalo, Poor Things
Cea mai bună interpretare a unei actrițe într-un rol secundar într-un film de cinema
Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer
Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple
Jodie Foster, Nyad
Julianne Moore, May December
Rosamund Pike, Saltburn
Da’Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers (WINNER)
Cel mai bun regizor – film
Bradley Cooper, Maestro
Greta Gerwig, Barbie
Yorgos Lanthimos, Poor Things
Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer (WINNER)
Martin Scorsese, Killers of the Flower Moon
Celine Song, Past Lives
Cel mai bun scenariu – film
Greta Gerwig, Noah Baumbach, Barbie
Tony McNamara, Poor Things
Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer
Eric Roth, Martin Scorsese, Killers of the Flower Moon
Celine Song, Past Lives
Justine Triet, Arthur Harari, Anatomy of a Fall (WINNER)
Cel mai bun cântec original – film
“Addicted to Romance,” She Came to Me, Music and lyrics by Bruce Springsteen
“Dance the Night,” Barbie, Music and lyrics by Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt, Dua Lipa, Caroline Ailin
“I’m Just Ken,” Barbie, Music and lyrics by Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt
“Peaches,” The Super Mario Bros. Move, Music and lyrics by Jack Black, Aaron Horvath, Michael Jelenic, Eric Osmond, John Spiker
“Road to Freedom,” Rustin, Music and lyrics by Lenny Kravitz
“What Was I Made For?” Barbie, Music and lyrics by Billie Eilish O’Connell, Finneas O’Connell (WINNER)
Cea mai bună coloană sonoră originală – film
Jerskin Fendrix, Poor Things
Ludwig Göransson, Oppenheimer (WINNER)
Joe Hisaishi, The Boy and the Heron
Mica Levi, The Zone of Interest
Daniel Pemberton, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Robbie Robertson, Killers of the Flower Moon
Cel mai bun serial de televiziune – dramă
1923 (Paramount+)
The Crown (Netflix)
The Diplomat (Netflix)
The Last of Us (HBO/Max)
The Morning Show (Apple TV+)
Succession (HBO/Max) (WINNER)
Cel mai bun serial de televiziune - musical sau comedie
Abbott Elementary (ABC)
Barry (HBO/Max)
The Bear (FX) (WINNER)
Jury Duty (Amazon Freevee)
Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)
Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)
Cea mai bună interpretare a unei actrițe într-un serial de televiziune – dramă
Helen Mirren, 1923
Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us
Keri Russell, The Diplomat
Sarah Snook, Succession (WINNER)
Imelda Staunton, The Crown
Emma Stone, The Curse
Cea mai bună interpretare a unui actor masculin într-un serial de televiziune – dramă
Brian Cox, Succession
Kieran Culkin, Succession (WINNER)
Gary Oldman, Slow Horses
Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us
Jeremy Strong, Succession
Dominic West, The Crown
Cea mai bună interpretare a unei actrițe într-un serial de televiziune - musical sau comedie
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Ayo Edebiri, The Bear (WINNER)
Elle Fanning, The Great
Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building
Natasha Lyonne, Poker Face
Cea mai bună interpretare a unui actor masculin într-un serial de televiziune - musical sau comedie
Bill Hader, Barry
Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
Jason Segel, Shrinking
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
Jeremy Allen White, The Bear (WINNER)
Cea mai bună interpretare a unei actrițe într-un rol secundar la televiziune
Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown (WINNER)
Abby Elliott, The Bear
Christina Ricci, Yellowjackets
J. Smith-Cameron, Succession
Meryl Streep, Only Murders in the Building
Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso
Cea mai bună interpretare a unui actor masculin într-un rol secundar la televiziune
Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
Matthew Macfadyen, Succession (WINNER)
James Marsden, Jury Duty
Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear
Alan Ruck, Succession
Alexander Skarsgard, Succession
Cea mai bună interpretare în comedie stand-up la televiziune
Ricky Gervais, Ricky Gervais: Armageddon (WINNER)
Trevor Noah, Trevor Noah: Where Was I
Chris Rock, Chris Rock: Selective Outrage
Amy Schumer, Amy Schumer: Emergency Contact
Sarah Silverman, Sarah Silverman: Someone You Love
Wanda Sykes, Wanda Sykes: I’m an Entertai.
(sursa: Mediafax)